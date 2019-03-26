LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – When a classroom doesn’t have walls you make do with what you’ve got.

That is exactly what Thrive Forest School provides their students. It is Louisville’s first nature-based preschool. The students are outside experiencing nature all day, every day. No matter the weather.

Three to five-year-olds are exploring and learning everything you would in a regular classroom, but they are doing it out in Mother Nature.

The idea isn’t new, and it is actually very popular in Europe for the past several years. There are more than 300 forest schools in the United States.

“The research is actually really conclusive…The children who attend a program like this, prove to be far more resilient,” Ryan Devlin, the director of Thrive Forest School, said.

Devlin said students who learn in this setting prove to be more confident and have a higher level of problem-solving.

“Gives kids this real strong foundation,” Devlin said.

The demand is high, but Devlin said they do have a few openings for the 2019-2020 school year. Class size is small as well.

When the weather is not sunny, Devlin said forest classrooms are learning at the best time.

“These kids are learning huge concepts--STEM concepts, hydrology, buoyancy,” Devlin said. “The snow, we are learning about freezing and thawing cycles.”

Some of Devlin’s current students started in a normal classroom setting but have come to Thrive Forest School and excelled.

“Here at Thrive, for three hours, at least we know that our kids are outside just being kids,” Devlin said. “… in a natural setting, which I think at the end of the day is something we can all feel good about.”