Records show past investigation into Moore teacher involved in fight with student

School records show William Bennett was suspended in 2019 for allegedly leaving his class unattended and making inappropriate comments to students.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Records show the teacher involved in a fight with a student at Marion C. Moore School has previously been under investigation.

Jefferson County Public Schools is investigating "some kind of physical altercation" that took place between a student and teacher at Moore Aug. 23.

Video posted to social media shows 16-year old Jamir Strane and teacher William Bennett fighting in a hallway.

Strane's family hired Louisville attorney Aubrey Williams to handle their case, saying words prior to the fight brought back trauma from when Strane was previously shot.

"This kid suffers PTSD as a result of being shot, and this man here mocked him," Williams said.

Bennett has decades of teaching experience and also spent time on Elizabethtown City Council. Despite years in the classroom, ethical standards have previously been called into question.

School records from Bullitt County show Bennett was suspended for five days in 2019 for allegedly leaving his class unattended and making inappropriate comments to students at North Bullitt High School.

A state review panel later dismissed the misconduct charge, saying some of his actions were justified given the situation. Later that year, Bennett went to JCPS.

In his application, obtained by WHAS11, Bennett wrote at one point in his career he was not rehired by Hardin County Schools. He did not explain why, saying "they never told me."

When asked how those kinds of answers might impact a candidate's hiring, JCPS spokesperson Renee Murphy said applicants generally have chances to disclose information. If required info isn't shared, she said there could be consequences.

WHAS11 has not been able to reach Bennett or his lawyer.

