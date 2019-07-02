LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An elementary school in Shively is measuring success far beyond math and science.

With a bit of needle and thread, a Fashion Design class at Mill Creek Elementary School is cutting edge.

"We started it like Project Runway," Micca Gordon, the school's art teacher said. "I'd put trash all over the room and they'd just grab at it."

It's highly coveted by 4th and 5th graders at Mill Creek.

"It became the most requested class, even more requested than gym," Gordon said.

Students are quick to admit, the class is a learning experience for everyone, even Gordon. Her degree is in school counseling, but she teaches art and fashion.

"She has pricked her finger like a million times," Khimani Massey-Hill, a fifth-grader said.

They call themselves the future fashionistas.

"They have free range of the room. I don't talk much. They can come to me with questions. For the most part, they create it and turn out with amazing things," Gordon said.

The talent is there. The ideas are big. But the resources are lacking. Close to 30 students share 5 miniature sewing machines, a ten dollar investment, which often refuse to cooperate.

The 'Trashion Design' class hopes to raise enough money for 8 new sewing machines.

"Real ones, real-life sewing machines!" Gordon said.

The class is about $300 short of its $1,500 goal.

It's an ambitious group of kids hoping to use their creativity in the classroom for the greater good.

"I want to make clothes for people, like poor people, I really want to do that," Massey-Hill said.

If you would like to donate to Mill Creek's fashion class, click here.

