Initiative to provide more mental health services on Kentucky college campuses

The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education announced on Tuesday that the initiative will use $1.5 million in federal relief funds to boost mental health on campuses as COVID-19 continues to cause stress and uncertainty among students.

The funding will be split. Grants totaling $900,000 will go to schools to expand mental health programs and the rest will go toward state contracts to train personnel and provide web-based interventions.

Officials say the initiative comes as Kentucky colleges and universities experience an increased demand for health and counseling resources due to anxiety and depression brought on by the pandemic.

