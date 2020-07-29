Greater Clark County Schools expand mental health services as students head back to school

Therapists will now be available in all 16 schools in the district.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — As Greater Clark County students headed back to school Wednesday, administrators were working to make sure they felt supported.

Students haven't been on school grounds in the district since March 13. Though their first day back was a long-awaited one, it was also in some ways stressful.

"Certainly this has been a time where it has instilled a lot of anxiety in people and families," said Dr. Kim Hartlage, Deputy Superintendent for Greater Clark County School District.

But she said she's confident the school can help students with social and emotional health, after expanding mental health services.

The school board voted Tuesday to approved an updated agreement of partnership with Centerstone, adding therapists to five additional schools and to preschool. This expands the existing partnership, which has been in place for one year.

"The therapists that are in our buildings almost become our own staff members because they're great. They're great with our students. They become that overall support that our families need," said Brooke Lannan, Director of Special Populations for the district.

The expansion will cost the district around $179,000 according to Hartlage, but it won't cost the students anything.