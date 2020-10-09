Meijer extends teacher discount through entire school year

The Midwest retailer will make the 15% discount on classroom essentials to be available for the entire 2020-21 school year.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer announced their extension to their teacher discount across stores.

The Midwest retailer will make the 15% discount on classroom essentials to be available for the entire 2020-21 school year.

Additionally, Meijer has added facemasks and hand sanitizers to its annual 15% Off Teacher Discount at all stores.

“There are so many uncertainties as teachers head back to classes and we’ve heard the plans may change throughout the year, so our goal is to help them shop with confidence whenever they need to refill supplies,” said Brandon Pasch, Director of Back-to-School Merchandising for Meijer. “We hope that extending the 15 percent discount for the entire school year helps reduce the stress to their pocketbooks as they continue gathering supplies for their classrooms and home offices.”

Items available for the discount range from spiral notebooks and schoolroom essentials like Crayola, Elmer’s Glue, Sharpies and Post-It Notes to planners and journals and memo boards.

Teachers can also stack their mPerks Rewards with the 15 percent discount and take advantage of additional price drops on more than 400 items as part of the retailer’s everyday back-to-school savings through Sept. 26.

Teachers can get the discount, in the form of a paper coupon, by presenting a current school ID at their local Meijer Customer Service desk. The coupon can only be used for purchases made in-store and some restrictions apply.

For more information, visit the Meijer Back to School site.

