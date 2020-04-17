LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Investigators say someone broke into a JCPS elementary school Thursday, destroying Chromebooks, desktop computers and property estimated at more than $10,000.

According to an incident report, an unknown amount of people broke into Medora Elementary in southwest Louisville some time Thursday afternoon. The suspects broke into five classroom and destroyed furniture, computers, iPads and supplies. They then left by breaking a door at a different entrance.

Photos show classroom doors broken into, shattered glass windows, fish tanks destroyed and supplies thrown everywhere.

The suspects left before LMPD or a JCPS investigator arrived. Because there was so much damage to each of the classrooms, the school principal could not determine if anything was stolen.

"It's extremely devastating," Miranda Ledbetter, a Medora Elementary parent, said. ""When I saw that somebody just didn't have a heart and completely destroyed all of that so quickly...they didn't even steal it for monetary value so I could think perhaps they needed it more than we did...there's nothing good out of this."

Ledbetter said she organized the fundraiser that paid for the Chromebooks destroyed in the break-in. She said they got them in the building just weeks before the coronavirus outbreak canceled classes.

JCPS maintenance has replaced damaged windows, and a JCPS security is investigating the break-in.

