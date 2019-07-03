LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LBF) — One of Louisville's top high schools is undergoing a $34.4 million renovation project that is set to wrap in 2020.

Work at DuPont Manual High School, which was deemed Louisville's No. 1 public school by Niche.com, started in February and will focus on modernizing the school's HVAC and electrical systems. Other improvements include a partial roof replacement and minor interior renovations.

Susan Biasiolli, director of facility planning for Jefferson County Public Schools, said in an interview that the project is slated to wrap up Aug. 1, 2020. Most of the work, she said, will happen during the two 10-week summer breaks this year and next, but the project will require some work during the school year.

Shepherdsville, Ky.-based EH Construction LLC is the general contractor for the project. The firm was issued a building permit that states its portion of the project will cost an estimated $25.5 million. Documents for the permit on the Louisville Metro Government website show that the renovation will impact 30,400 square feet of the 273,500-square-foot school's basement, first and second floors and roof.

Interior reconfiguration work will include the office suites and principal's office suite, adding a security vestibule to the front lobby, patches and repairs throughout and flooring upgrades. About 27,000 square feet of the school will see some time of reconfiguration, Biasiolli said.

Louisville firms Pickett Passafiume Architects and CMTA are the architect and consulting engineer for the project.

