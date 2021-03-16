Bellarmine sets up scholarship fund in honor of teen killed in Dixie Highway crash

Madelynn Troutt, 17, was killed in a crash on March 1. She was a senior at Butler High School and was planning on attending Bellarmine University.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bellarmine University has set up a scholarship fund to honor a 17-year-old killed in March.

Madelynn Troutt, 17, was killed in a head-on crash on Dixie Highway on March 1. The teen was a senior and cheerleader at Butler High School and, according to the Bellarmine website, was planning on studying nursing at the university in the fall.

To honor Troutt, Bellarmine has created the Madelynn Troutt Memorial Nursing Scholarship.

"She will always be a part of the Class of 2025, and this scholarship will allow us to remember her,” said Tim Sturgeon, Bellarmine’s dean of undergraduate admission.

The Bellarmine website announcement also includes a statement from Troutt's family.

"Ever since Madelynn was younger she truly enjoyed helping others," part of the statement says.

Those interested in donating to the scholarship fund can find more information on the Bellarmine University website.

Police said Michael Dewitt, 28, was driving on the wrong side of Dixie Highway when he hit Troutt's vehicle. He has been charged with murder and driving while under the influence of a controlled substance.

