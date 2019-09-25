LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-UofL Basketball Coach Chris Mack and his wife Christi unveiled their 'Coach Mack’s Corner' at King Elementary School.

Coach Mack’s corner will feature Mack-themed wall decals, reading areas for students, and bookshelves stocked with more than 600 books.

Coach Mack’s corner is the signature community outreach program of the Mack Family Foundation.

The foundation partner with local inner-city elementary schools in greater Louisville and renovates unused classroom or space within the school.

