Louisville tutoring centers see increased demand ahead of upcoming school year with remote learning

Parents are concerned about what starting the school year remotely will mean for their child's learning and social interaction. Many are turning to tutoring.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With the upcoming school year starting with non-traditional instruction (NTI) for many districts, families have raised concerns about what that'll mean for their child's learning and social interaction.

It's causing tutors to see a boom in business, as some Louisville centers are signing up new families and hiring more tutors to meet the demand for in-person learning.

"Parents are worried," Jodi Joostberns, Mathnasium Director of Education, said. "I mean, we have our summer slide and now we have the Covid slide because it's been six months since kids have been in school."

Since the St. Matthews center reopened six weeks ago, there has been a steady uptick in sign-ups, including returning and new families. At the Mathnasium locations in St. Matthews and Middletown, Joostberns said the increase in interest for tutoring comes as parents are nervous about their kids for the upcoming year.

"Parents don't want them to regress, that was the biggest thing," she said. "They're worried that they can't teach it at home, especially if it's NTI and they're watching videos and the kids aren't getting it."

Math is a typical struggle point for kids, which is another reason Joostberns said she believes families are turning to the learning center.

"They don't feel like they have the tools to teach the math the way it's being taught in school," she said.

Whether it's numbers or writing, science or history, families are expressing concerns about NTI learning.

"One, what's the quality going to be like when they go back to school? And two, they've already had however many months without social interaction, so they need to be around other kids and learning," Tiffany Covington said.

Covington, director of the Sylvan Learning Center, said they also have more families asking for tutoring, NTI help and home school instruction.

"They knew that the last six weeks of school didn't go as they hoped it would, so they don't want the first six weeks to go that same way so they're looking for another source of help, even if it's not tutoring per se, but help with NTI," Covington said. "Parents are overwhelmed.You have a lot of parents that either they don't know how to help their kids, they're not capable of helping their kid or they're having to work while their kid is doing NTI."

Both Mathnasium and Sylvan said they have had to hire to meet the demand. Mathnasium has hired five more tutors and is still looking for more, while Sylvan has hired six new instructors, and two new directors within the last three months.

While schools opt for online learning out of caution for COVID-19, the centers said they're still taking it very seriously. Both have temperature checks at the door, a reduced number of kids by scheduling sessions, required masks inside by both kids and instructors, and other precautions.

"When we opened back up, I didn't think there would be so many that wanted to come back in the center," Joostberns said. "I knew the demand was there, I just thought people would be more hesitant because of the situation and I thought a lot more would stay online. That was the biggest shock."

As the school uncertainties sit just around the corner, both Joostberns and Covington said they want parents to know there are options out there to help.

"That's the biggest thing, is getting the news out that we're here so they know we're open in person," Joostberns said.

Both Mathnasium and Sylvan are offering in-person help for students, in addition to online tutoring help for families that want to keep their kids at home.

"Nobody knows what if, or what's next, so if you decide to send your kid to school or decide to send them to tutoring in person, you have your kid's best interests, so whatever you decide is the best choice," Covington said.

