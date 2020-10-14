First student to serve on Kentucky Board of Education hopes to bring more inclusion

JCPS junior Solyana Mesfin, 16, was appointed to a two-year term as a non-voting member.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — JCPS junior Solyana Mesfin is the first student to serve on the Kentucky Board of Education, saying she hopes to use her position to bridge gaps and provide students a platform to speak out.

Mesfin, a student at Eastern High School, said she wants to be a voice for students in the Commonwealth by providing input on policy decisions that affect Kentucky's public schools.

"Even though this is an honor, I shouldn't be the only student within conversations like this within the state," Mesfin said.

The 16-year-old was appointed to a two-year term as a non-voting member in October.

She was already serving on the KDE's Commissioner's Student Advisory Council where she worked alongside her peers on issues related to public high schools. In her new role she is hoping to bring more students into conversations about education.

"It all ties down to just inclusivity and allowing students, teachers and just everybody to be a part of discussion," Mesfin said. "Whether it's societal or education wise I think all those aspects really do impact education overall so we really do need to implement those serious discussions on what's happening in Kentucky, in the world and how it affects us."

Mesfin's term ends in June 2022.

