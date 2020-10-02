LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Morgan Security Services has filed a lawsuit against JCPS for a breach of contract.

According to the lawsuit, Morgan Security Services is seeking compensation and claims that on August 12, 2019 that JCPS would no longer needed their services despite agreeing upon a start date of Sept. 1, 2019.

The lawsuit then claims that Morgan Security Services was informed by JCPS that corrections officers will not be assigned to any school during school hours until further notice. Only POPS certified officers can work in a school."

Morgan Security Services claims their initial contract with the school district ran from September 1, 2019- August 31, 2020.

The state legislature recently passed a bill that would force school security officers to be armed.

