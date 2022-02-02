JCPS: Students will learn from home Thursday due to incoming winter storm

Officials said the district would make a decision Thursday on whether schools would be in-person or virtual again on Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) announced that students will be learning virtually tomorrow, Feb. 3, ahead of this week's winter storm.

They are also anticipating that all Saturday events, games, and extracurriculars will be canceled as well, but said that decision would be made later depending on the severity of the storm.

"Students should bring their Chromebooks or other devices home with them today (Wednesday), in preparation for participating in NTI on Thursday and possibly Friday," district leaders told parents in an email on Feb. 2.

JCPS said Thursday's decision may mean another NTI day on Friday, which would be the last of 10 the district is allotted each school year.

But they are also considering having a traditional snow day if there are widespread power outages.

The district said they would continue to monitor the weather situation and keep parents informed through calls, email and social media.

