Louisville groups partnering for school supply drive Aug. 22

Prominent Youth of America and other groups are hosting a back-to-school event Saturday, giving out school supplies to students who need them.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More and more students will be starting school - many from home - over the next few weeks. This weekend, there’s a back-to-school event to help make sure every student has the supplies they need.

The drive will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA at 1720 West Broadway in Louisville.

With the hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic, many families may have difficulty buying supplies this year.

“Thousands of Louisville families are without jobs,” said LaVon Clack, the CEO and Founder of Prominent Youth of American. “When school starts back, they’ll be doing NTI, which requires them to have all available resources in the house.”

If you’re able to give back, the groups are happy to accept donations of school supplies, specifically supplies for kindergarten through 5th-grade students. Donations can be dropped off at the YMCA on Saturday or anytime this week. If you’re dropping off a donation before Saturday, contact Ashley Pirtle with Metro United Way ahead of time at ashley.pirtle@metrounitedway.org.

On Saturday, there will be one lane for pick-ups and another lane for drop-offs at the YMCA.

Groups will also be conducting COVID-19 testing and school physicals at the drive.

