LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-Christian Academy of Louisville’s Rock Creek has a new state-of-the-art sensory gym designed to enhance development and learning for students with Down syndrome and any students with educational or sensory needs.

A ribbon-cutting of the new sensory gym took place Oct.9 and parents, faculty and donors took a tour of the sensory gym while students demonstrated how learning through sound, sight, touch, smell, and body movement can help with cognitive development.

Funding for the sensory gym and equipment was generously provided WHAS11 Crusade for Children, the Velander Noltemeyer Foundation, and the National Christian Foundation.

Christian Academy’s Providence School at the Rock Creek campus (K-5th) is the only non-profit school in Metro Louisville with a vision for offering preschool-12th grade integrated educational opportunities for children with Down syndrome. The Providence School started in 2013 with three students and has grown to 18 students learning in the mainstream classroom.

