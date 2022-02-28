'These are people actually living through this': Louisville high school students discuss invasion of Ukraine

Students in a freshman advanced placement class discussed the Russian actions as part of continuing lessons about global relationships.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As tensions in Ukraine intensify, some Jefferson County teachers are incorporating the Russian invasion into their lessons.

Russian began attacking neighboring Ukraine last week, striking at their capital of Kyiv and the surrounding areas.

In AP Human Geography at duPont Manual High School, teacher Allison Cecil said she's giving students time to ask questions and discuss the conflict.

Cecil said recent events in Eastern Europe fit easily into their course work. Earlier in the year, students learned about the relationship between Russia, Ukraine and Crimea as part of a case study.

“Obviously this has expanded beyond that, but they do have a basis there," Cecil said.

Monday, students had time to discuss Ukraine's desire to join NATO, the pronunciation of its capitol city and how Russia actions impact broader geopolitics.

“We try to do as many things that are oriented to our local community as possible, start with the local and go to the global," Cecil said.

Cecil said students need to discuss current events in school as part of their path to becoming better global citizens.

"To understand people out there, and that's one of the things I think has to be emphasized is, yes we're applying this in our context of the course and course concepts, but these are people actually living through this," she said.

Cecil said she doesn't have structured lessons around the conflict in Ukraine, but rather is letting students drive the conversation.

During Monday's discussion, Cecil played a short video about the Ukrainian capitol, Kyiv, and answered questions.

Some students wanted to know about the past history, and how the situation escalated. Others wanted to know what could progress from here.

Cecil said many of the questions come up when her students ask about concepts and events that connect back to the lessons they've learned.

