Louisville students recreate photos of the Freedom Riders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To better teach during Black History Month, Wellington Elementary School allowed its third-grade students to take a ride through history and recreated iconic photos of the Freedom Riders.

TARC provided a bus so the students could travel back in time to what it was like protesting during the civil rights movement.

According to a press release from Jefferson County Public Schools, the bus was built in the 1970s and is similar to what civil rights activists rode in the 1960s.

The students researched its history before recreating the photos. While touring the bus, students also heard about the Selma to Montgomery march and Rosa Parks' role in the Montgomery bus boycott.

Their teacher, Christy Morgan, said the students were excited.

"It's great when students can research but actually recreating it, actually helped them understand the people themselves. and recreating the picture, of course, they get super excited to get on the bus, making the signs and supporting each other, and the other students supporting one another. It makes it more fun,” she said.

Morgan said the bus helped the students connect with U.S. history instead of feeling like it was so long ago.

