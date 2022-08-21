Over 22,000 children complete Louisville Free Public Library's annual Summer Reading Program

Here are additional events and services the library offers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Free Public Library's Summer Reading Program, which encourages students to read all summer with the incentive of winning prizes, just wrapped up.

As of Monday, over 22,000 children completed the program reading more than 428,000 books in total.

"This year we had lots of families in the libraries; kids excited again about summer reading, winning prizes and lots of people coming to our programs," Kate Schiavi, youth services manager, said.

LFPL offers events, access to tools and media and free tutoring services year-round.

The library recently launched an online live tutoring service called Brainfuse. Students can go on, create an account, indicate which subject they need tutoring in, what grade they're in and it matches them with an online tutor. This service is open from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. everyday.

"Our e-resources have definitely been beefed up over the last couple of years, as people may not be coming into our physical buildings as much, "Schiavi said. "Our e-books and our downloadable audio books are always available. We have a lot of variety in those and in our children and teen collections."

For preschool age children, LFPL hosts a story time every week. Schiavi said this is a great opportunities for families to attend and experience some of the early literacy skills that their preschool age children will need.

In addition, the library offers crafting programs, weekly hangouts for teens, where they meet at the library and play games or talk about books, and the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Challenge, which challenges children and their families to read 1,000 books together before Kindergarten.

"The whole idea behind that is to make reading a habit, something that people do everyday with their kiddos so that kids have lots of early experiences with books," Schiavi said.

For those are interested in any of these events or services, all you will need to participate is a library card.

A full list of the library's events and services is available at LFPL's website.

