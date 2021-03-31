Louisville Free Public Libraries offering 'screen break' for students on Spring Break

Students can receive a free bookbag filled with hands-on activities. Different topics like nature exploration and sets of activities for each day.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of children are on spring break right now but that doesn’t mean they have to lay around the house and do nothing. Louisville Free Public Libraries (LFPL) are working to make sure students have a screen break during spring break.

"We want to provide fun activities for families that they can have some quality time with their kids and sort of unplug from everything," LFPL director Lee Burchfield said.

The Louisville Free Public Library is putting together backpacks for students - but they’re not filled with homework or schoolbooks.

When you unzip the bookbags, you’ll find hands-on activities. Different topics like nature exploration and outdoor art are covered through sets of activities for each day.

No swiping, no scrolling, no screens but lots to discover in one bag - all for free.

"We want the sense of wonder, we want the sense of adventure," Burchfield said.

The backpacks are available through Saturday, April 3 at any Louisville Free Public Library branch, while supplies last.

