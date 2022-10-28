Louisville elementary schools donates over 4,000 boxes of cereal

Dare to Care invited its Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) partners to participate in a donation drive to support its mission of eliminating hunger.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Louisville elementary school has donated over 4,000 boxes of cereal to Dare to Care Food Bank's school-based food pantries.

Dare to Care invited its Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) partners to participate in a donation drive to support its mission of eliminating hunger.

Through this campaign, schools are collecting cereal boxes to be donated to the existing JCPS food pantries.

Dare to Care challenged schools to be creative in forming activities around the drives, which includes the “domino effect,” showing kids how one act of kindness can create a chain reaction of giving.

Officials say Stopher Elementary School is the first school to execute the "cereal box chain reaction" with more than 4,000 cereal boxes collected and counting. They say the current record is 6,391.

All participating schools will be entered to win one of three $1,000 grants to support their math and science programs.

In the past year, Dare to Care has distributed more than 19 million meals in eight Kentucky counties and five Indiana counties, officials said.

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.