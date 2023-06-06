Greenberg: Millions in ARP funding approved for early learning in Louisville

"The grants we are making today are the best investment we can make in the future of our community," Greenberg said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several organizations in Louisville are getting additional funding to support their early learning programs across the Metro.

On Tuesday, Mayor Craig Greenberg announced the approval of $4.6 million in grants to boost early learning. The funds were made possible through the American Rescue Plan (ARP).

He said the grants will ensure school readiness, assist parents with their child's education, expand access to educational therapies, provide free books, build natural play areas, and more to enhance future academic success.

"The grants we are making today are the best investment we can make in the future of our community," Greenberg said. “We know learning is about development, and that development needs encouraging, it needs community, and it needs the expertise and passion these folks have for our kids."

The mayor added that his office is also ensuring that investments are being made in communities that have "been overlooked for too long, including our New American communities."

Here's what the money will be used for:

The National Center for Families Learning will receive more than $1.3 million to partner with community organizations to host family-child playgroups to improve literacy and school readiness.

Metro United Way is getting three grants, totaling more than $830,000 to expand access to developmental screening, build 12 natural playscapes, and prepare childcare educators and families for kindergarten.

YMCA of Greater Louisville will receive nearly $421,000 to offer family-child school readiness, including outdoor play, community building and YMCA memberships.

The de Paul School will get more than $319,000 to partner with the Kentucky Refugee Ministries and Family School House to provide children evaluation and interventions for occupational and speech therapy along with parents.

Waterfront Development Corporation will receive $209,000 for signage and videos at Waterfront Park Playport to facilitate child learning and parent engagement.

The Family & Children's Place will get more than $256,000 to expand access to developmental screening for refugee and immigrant families.

The Imagination Library of Louisville will receive a little more than $270,000 to help children, from birth to 5 years old, receive free books each month.

Americana Community Center will receive more than $125,000 for generational school readiness programming for refugee parents and children up to five years old.

