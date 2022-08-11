Blessings in a Backpack Louisville Chapter to host 5th Annual Golf Scramble

All proceeds will go toward providing hunger-free weekends for students attending JCPS.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Chapter currently feeds over 6,000 children in more than 50 local schools. However, more than 80,000 students in Jefferson County may face or do face food insecurity.

With August being back to school month, the organization is stepping in to lend a hand.

It is hosting the 5th Annual Golf Scramble on Aug. 15 at the Wildwood Country Club, with all proceeds going toward providing hunger-free weekends for students attending Jefferson County Public Schools.

The Louisville Chapter’s objective is to raise funds through donations, sponsorships and participation in this year’s golf scramble, so they can provide bags of food to additional students during the upcoming school year.

Lunch, a post-event reception and a silent auction will be included in this event. Registration, the driving range/putting green and the silent auction will open at 11 a.m.

People that are interested in playing can compete individually or as a team of four.

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.