LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Catholic Schools will be closed Monday, March 16 through Friday, April 3, Superintendent Leisa Schulz said.

All school activities are also canceled during that time. Each Catholic school will communicate with parents directly to share information on alternative methods of instruction.

"We will resource and support our Catholic school leaders and teachers as they serve our students in the coming weeks," Schulz said. "This remains an ever-changing situation, and we will continue to communicate with you as updates occur."

The announcement comes after Gov. Andy Beshear recommended all schools cancel in-person classes for the next two weeks in an attempt to halt the spread of coronavirus.

JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio is expected to make an announcement of the district's plans at 6 p.m.

