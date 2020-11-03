LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville announced it will extend spring break through March 17 and move to online instruction through April 5 due to coronavirus concerns.

Louisville's campus and student housing will remain open. President Neeli Bendapudi said students should anticipate direct correspondence from individual course instructors prior to March 18.

Health Sciences students who are involved in clinical programs will receive further guidance from their academic deans. Students who are able to stay away from campus until April 5 are encouraged to do so.

The University of Kentucky and Bellarmine University announced similar changes. When IU students return from spring break March 16, they will take their classes online for two weeks. Purdue students will also take their courses online.

Berea College in Madison County canceled instruction for the rest of the semester amid coronavirus concerns, asking students to move out of student housing and canceling all athletic events.

