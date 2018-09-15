LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A local book sale is helping at-risk youth start a new chapter in their lives.

The Book Works program made its debut at the YMCA Safe Place on Crittenden Drive Saturday.

The sale offered everything from books to DVDs to board games, and every item was donated.

The Emerging Workforce Initiative launched it to help homeless and displaced teens and young adults.

It gives them a job, mentors, life skills, and a renewed focus on education and career paths.

The program's intern says its initiatives like this that made all the difference for him.

"This book sale that you see behind me is my baby. It's my pride and joy. To me, it's very dear to my heart where the money is going to. It's a cause that I care deeply about because I myself was a troubled youth," Andy Compton, a Book Works intern, said.

According to the Emerging Workforce Initiative, around 18,000 young people, ages 16 to 24, are not in school or working in Louisville.

