LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)- Back to school season is upon us and there are incredible local businesses doing their part to make sure every child is prepared for the upcoming year.

Several businesses are hosting their annual Back-To-School giveaways supplying free backpacks and school supplies for families less fortunate than most.

There are plenty of supplies to go around in the coming weeks to accommodate parents work schedules. Please note, these events are requiring that a parent and child(ren) must be present to receive supplies.

Check out the detailed list below to find a Back-To-School bash that works for your family:

Beginning July 20- August 11

JCPS (You can find more information by clicking here. )

July 20: Westport Middle School 9 a.m. - noon

Westport Middle School 9 a.m. - noon July 25: Valley High School 9 a.m. - noon

Valley High School 9 a.m. - noon July 27: Kindergarten Ready- Fest @ Farnsley Middle School 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Kindergarten Ready- Fest @ Farnsley Middle School 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. July 27: Emmanuel Assembly of God 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Emmanuel Assembly of God 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Aug 1: The Academy at Shawnee 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

The Academy at Shawnee 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Aug 2: Coachran Elementary School 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Coachran Elementary School 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Aug 3: Lighthouse Community Center 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Lighthouse Community Center 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Aug 3: Olmstead Academy North 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Olmstead Academy North 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Aug 3: Meyzeek Middle School 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Meyzeek Middle School 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Aug 8: Southwick Community Center 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Southwick Community Center 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Aug 10: Thomas Jefferson Middle School 10 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson Middle School 10 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Aug 11: New Birth Church 10 a.m. - 1 p.m

Beginning August 2

Develop New Albany (Located Calumet Club Parking Lot 1614 E. Spring Street.) is hosting a School supply giveaway 5 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Beginning August 3

Exquisite Lengths Beauty & Brow Bar ( Location: 7304 St. Andrews Church Rd.) is hosting a Bake Sale and Ice cream social 12 p.m.- 5 p.m.

Unity in the Community Back to School Bash (Location: Radcliff City Park, Radcliff, Ky. 40160) is hosting a Fitness and Health Edition Back to School Bash 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Moore Temple Church of God and Christ ( Location: 2315 W. Broadway, Lou, Ky. 40211) is hosting a Back to School Bash 12p.m.-4 p.m.

Beginning August 4

Inside the Lines Training (Location: 1010 Beecher Street, Lou., Ky. 40215) is hosting a Back to School Supply Drive 3 p.m.-6p.m.

Beginning August 11

Bakers Learning Center (Location: 2141 Dixie Hwy.) is hosting their first annual Backpack Giveaway 3p.m.-7 p.m.

