Organizations host listening session for JCPS parents, students to discuss state of education

They discussed everything from more funding and mental health support, to communication between students and educators, to weapon detection in school.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public School parents and students, some who had just gotten off the bus themselves, tackled topics in education beyond the district's busing struggles.

Kentuckians for the Commonwealth (KFTC), in partnership with Heal Together and Metro United Way, have launched listening sessions where students and their parents are sharing their input.

"We are here to support JCPS, and trying to figure out solutions to things that have been a problem or challenge to our families," KFTC member Ebony O'Rea said.

With the recent JCPS transportation struggles, they have proposed possible solutions for buses.

"Having higher level school board members, things like that, shadow bus drivers so that they can get a better understanding of like what that job entails," Melissa Nelson, the manager of education at Metro United Way, said.

They discussed everything from more funding and mental health support, to communication between students and educators, to weapon detection in school.

Some students shared they didn't feel safer with a detection system.

"But I understand from a student's perspective, how that could make them feel unsafe because if there is a need to have a metal detector in school, obviously they know there is a reason for it," JCPS parent Elisha Clark said.

Elisha and her husband Mandell Clark have been attending the listening sessions for a while.

They feel they are valuable conversations to help students and families have a better relationship between educators.

"If us as parents can engage with the youth, and give them the things that they need, that will be the best way that they can thrive and be successful adults," Mandell said.

Elisha and Mandell's daughter, Reell, is an eighth grader in JCPS and Wednesday was her first meeting.

"I think I'm going to start coming here more, and you know, trying to be a part of this because honestly it makes me feel really good knowing that we have people trying to do stuff in Kentucky," she said.

The next session will be in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.