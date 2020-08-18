Lincoln Performing Arts School gets into school spirit with special drive-thru event for parents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Families and staff members at Lincoln Performing Arts School in NuLu prepared for the start of the upcoming school year in socially distant fashion.
The school held a drive-thru event where families picked up Chromebooks and hotspots, a backpack of supplies to start the year at home and teacher information.
Each bag included a special handwritten note from a staff member.
"It's always a pleasure to see our kids and our kids and our staff, we've missed each other. Even to see each other from a distance brings a flood of happiness and joy to us, so we really want to try to build and continue that school community here at Lincoln," Michael Ice, an assistant principal, said.
JCPS starts back August 25th.
