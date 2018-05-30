LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) - Let the battle begin. The fight to keep JCPS under local control is on. Tuesday night's vote to appeal the recommended state takeover is bringing in reaction from all sides of the issue.

The board's unanimous decision didn’t really seem to surprise anybody.

Even those in favor of the recommendation said they anticipated this appeal. Those who don't want the state to take over said they are proud of the JCPS Board for holding its ground and look forward to fighting for the district's future.

Students and staff at more than 30 schools across the district showed that support at walk-ins Wednesday morning.

RELATED: Education leaders weigh in on recommended state takeover

“Our schools are stronger and our students do better when our community has a voice and a stake in the outcome,” JCTA President Brent McKim said.

The message was clear that help is welcome, but a power shift is not.

"We have awesome administrators in our building. We have awesome support at our district level, and it would really be a shame if someone came and took that away. We're moving forward in JCPS, and we all just want nothing but the best for our kids,” Blue Lick Elementary School third grade teacher Whitney Wasko said.

Those in favor of a takeover said they're also preparing for a fight.

RELATED: What does a state takeover of a school district mean?

“As they will make their case to the state board of education, so will KPAC. We will make our voice be heard to the state board of education,” Kentucky Pastors in Action Coalition Leader Jerry Stephenson said.

Governor Bevin was neither surprised nor upset by the decision to appeal. He said he's confident what's best for students will win in the end.

"It was to be expected, and that's their prerogative. Frankly, I would've been disappointed if they hadn't. If they believe in what they're doing, if they believe in their ability to do the job, it would be expected that they would challenge this,” Governor Bevin said. “I would beg to differ with respect to whether the job is getting done well. It’s not been getting done well. Let’s be honest. More time and more money is always the solution that people say. Well, that sounds great, but we’ve been doing that for some decades now. People have differences of opinion as to whether it’s working or not, but it is their prerogative and their right. It is the process. They’ve had time to make that appeal. That appeal will now be heard by the Board of Education, and that’s the way the process grows. What I’m for is good education for every single student in Jefferson County and the rest of the state for that matter.”

The hearing isn't set yet, but the state board of education has 20 days before it has to announce a date. The earliest it could be is June 20.

© 2018 WHAS-TV