Hodgenville Elementary fourth grade math teacher Lacy Hatfield was honored as a 2019 ExCEL Award winner for her excellence in the classroom.

For the last 15 years, she has strived to make lifetime connections with each one of her students. Now, some of her very first students are in their mid-twenties but still call on Mrs. Hatfield when they need a friend.

You could tell by the hugs and fist bumps from her current students, her love for them is the key ingredient to a successful classroom.

"I hope I make a difference academically with the kids, but I also hope they know that I truly do care about them, that I want them to be successful. I'm always going to be in their corner. I just want them to know that there is someone out there that always believes in them,” Hatfield said.

After attending three different primary schools as a young child herself, Hatfield said it was one of her teachers who welcomed her into yet another new classroom that gave her the passion to teach.

She received a check for $1,000 from LG&E to use for her classroom any way she sees fit. As a bonus, a declaration from the county judge's office made February 6 Lacy Hatfield day in Larue County.