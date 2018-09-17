LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Kentucky High School teacher will be featured on the next issue of Time magazine.

The magazine will focus on what teachers have to do to survive in America.

Hope Brown is a 17-year veteran in education and is a history teacher in Woodford County.

In the magazine cover poster, Brown says she has to work three jobs on top of donating plasma to pay her bills.

She says her salary is $55,000 annually but says there have been medical bills from a surgery.

Brown has children of her own and has to repay student loan debt as well.

She said she posted about her struggles on social media and it caught the eye of a Time reporter.

“I'm not whining, I'm not complaining, I don't want people to feel sorry for me, I have a wonderful life, I have a great family, I love my job, we're just not financially compensated for what we have to do,” she said,

Brown says so far she's gotten mostly positive support from former students and people who've read her story.

She adds she's not trying to get political with her story but is simply trying to draw attention to the issue and gain support for public education.

