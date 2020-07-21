Kentucky school faculty, staff get unlimited COVID-19 related emergency days

Faculty and staff will be provided with unlimited COVID-19 related emergency days if they are exposed to the virus and need to quarantine.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman announced new action to help school districts as they plan for the school year. Faculty and staff will be provided with unlimited COVID-19 related emergency days if they are exposed to the virus and need to quarantine.

Lt. Governor Coleman also focused on Healthy at School plans and said the state is giving teachers and administrators new flexibility in dealing with any potential emergencies.

While they pushed the importance of wearing masks and social distancing at schools, Lt. Governor Coleman, an educator herself, asked parents to give "grace" to administrators dealing with the uncertainty. She insisted that districts listen to and respect the opinions of the teachers when it comes to back to school plans.

The flexibility announcement was something many teachers had been waiting for.

