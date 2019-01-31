EMINENCE, Ky. — When Governor Matt Bevin criticized Kentucky schools, calling them and America "soft" for closing due to dangerously cold temperatures, the Internet was quick to respond.

Those who were angered by his comments expressed their outrage on social media. Bevin became a trending topic on Twitter as legislators and citizens alike reacted to his statements.

Even national meteorologist Al Roker reacted to Bevin's comments on air, calling him a "nitwit."

However, the staff at Eminence Independent Schools is taking a different approach.

In a video uploaded to YouTube on January 30, Superintendent Buddy Berry and Assistant Superintendent Thom Coffee responded to Bevin's comments by issuing a challenge to educators across the state.

"Many have questioned whether Kentucky educators are "soft" for calling off schools in low temperatures," Coffee says in the video.

"So we decided to go out and prove just how tough educators and teachers are, and so today, we are taking the Teacher Tough Challenge!" says Berry.

The video then shows Berry and Coffee completing a series of "challenges" in the subzero temperatures. The two play on a playground, wait for the bus, and make snow angels - all dressed in shorts and t-shirts (with a disclaimer insisting that no one tries it at home).

These antics - while hilarious - are far from the duo's main point.

"None of those things make a teacher tough," Berry says. "What makes a teacher tough is the fact that they inspire, they create, they motivate, they change lives."

Instead of getting defensive, they want teachers to take positive action.

"What we're trying to do is start a movement: #TeacherTough."

Berry encourages educators to go on social media and use the hashtag - saying what makes their job so great.

Once the challenge was issued, not only did educators respond, but former students did as well - sharing their appreciation for the teachers who changed their lives.

