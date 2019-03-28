LOUISVILLE, Ky. — JCPS teachers did not hold a sick-out today for the last day of the legislative session, but some are still finding ways to make their presence known.

Thursday morning, teachers at Atherton High School held signs along the street cheering for education and walked into the school together as a show of unity.

Meanwhile, lawmakers are convening right now, with the fate of several education bills still in the air.

"It's been a real roller coaster," said William Tucker, an English teacher at Atherton. "I've had to go to Frankfort several times myself. I think the level of trust that exists between the legislative body and teachers has been questioned and I think repeatedly, we as a profession have come under fire."

Opinions were mixed as the last day of the legislative session approached on whether teachers should hold another sick-out. Groups debated those opinions on social media as the week progressed.

"Even though there's been so much division, I think here at the end, we're really coming together and focusing on our students. That's what's most important," Tucker said.

The last day of the Kentucky Legislative session officially begins at noon and lawmakers have until midnight to finish up their to-do lists.

"I think we're okay but, fingers crossed, everything will be good."

