LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – If you want to teach in Kentucky, you no longer have to get a master’s degree to do so. The Education Professional Standards Board voted to change the requirement on Monday.

Some are applauding the change, while others argue it will hurt teachers and students in the long run.

Every Kentucky teacher enters the system at Rank III. That comes with a bachelor's degree. Up until Monday's vote, everybody was required to move to Rank II with a master's degree or continuing education program within their first five years in the classroom. The majority chose the master's option over the CE program because there aren't currently a lot of options in the state. It’s a mandate that put them in the minority when compared to much of the country.

"I think some states do require master's degree. Many do not, and it really distinguishes Kentucky to be among those states with higher standards for teachers. It shows we value the profession, and we want the best we can have for our students,” Jefferson County Teachers Association President Brent McKim said.

Nobody WHAS11 talked to disagrees with the value of a master's degree, but Interim Education Commissioner Dr. Wayne Lewis thinks it should be up to each educator. Lewis still thinks many teachers will still pursue Rank II certification but have the flexibility to do it on their own timeline. He said the incentives still remain for teachers with Rank II.

Lewis said a committee of stakeholders including teachers, administrators, board members, and others in the education community have been studying the requirements for rank and certification for the better part of a year. That committee then made the recommendation to the Education Professional Standards Board to waive the Rank II requirement.

"Earning a master's degree is great for professional development. It's great for teacher learning, advancing their careers, but it does not correlate with increased effectiveness. Master's degrees are expensive. So, without us knowing that there's some benefit to student learning with requiring teachers to have a master's degree, it doesn't make good sense to us to require then that every teacher take on this substantial debt,” Lewis said.

In addition to no link to any increased effectiveness and the cumbersome cost of a master's degree, Lewis said the change is inspired by those most closely connected to it.

"This is coming at the request of educators, both in the classroom and administrators,” Lewis said.

There are plenty against the move, though, including the Kentucky Education Association and Jefferson County Teachers Association.

"The teachers association is opposed to this change because we see it as lowering the standards for teachers, and ultimately, that will not be good for kids in the long run,” McKim said.

McKim said he understands the concerns regarding the logistics of getting a master’s degree, but he thinks there’s a better alternative. McKim said the state legislature has previously passed legislation to assist teachers with getting their required higher education degrees and would like to see that happen again.

"As a teacher works on their master’s degree, they are honing their profession. They are getting more in-depth knowledge of the content areas they teach, and they're being exposed to new teaching methods and becoming more reflective as all of that promotes an improvement in practice that helps the teachers be more successful with every child. I think everyone who has a master’s degree values it and believes that it does make a difference. I understand that beginning teachers are concerned about their college debt and the affordability of getting their master’s degree. Those are real concerns, but the answer is not to water down our standards for the profession. The answer is to make the master’s degree affordable for educators,” McKim said. "That's the kind of solution we should be talking about so that every teacher can keep improving and the state can invest in having the best teachers possible."

KEA president, Stephanie Winkler, released the following statement on the change:

“Kentucky is among a minority of states that require teachers to have advanced degrees. Although obtaining a Master’s degree during the first five years of teaching is a significant investment, Kentucky teachers have always felt a sense of pride because all students in the Commonwealth are taught by highly qualified professionals. During a time when we are supposed to be encouraging students to think of themselves as college and career ready, even beginning in kindergarten, it seems counterintuitive that our certifying authority would publicly state that it sees no value in having teachers earn an advanced degree. It certainly is undisputed that teachers are one of the more influential role models for students. Part of that modeling is respecting education for its own sake. Teachers across the state are spending countless hours encouraging a “growth mindset” in students, supporting their interest in lifelong learning. Today’s action by the EPSB, based on the recommendation of a political appointee, proves what we all know: elections have consequences. Educators across the state will remember in November.”

