Kentucky teachers, education advocates hoping for increased salaries in next legislative session

Kentucky ranks 42nd in the nation for teacher starting pay, something that could keep new teachers from coming to a state that desperately needs them.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several states across the country, including Kentucky, are dealing with a growing teacher shortage. One of the primary reasons behind the shortage is low pay.

According to the National Educational Association, Kentucky ranks 42nd in the nation for starting salaries, with new teachers averaging about $37,000 per year. The overall salary for educators is a little better, at nearly $54,000 per year, but teachers are still only making 78 cents for every dollar someone with similar education and experience in a different field can make, according to the Economic Policy Institute.

Kennita Ballard, a sixth-grade language arts teacher at Grace James Academy, said she chose to take a pay cut when she came to Louisville from Washington D.C. through the Teach Kentucky program.

"I came here for the students, not the pay," Ballard said. "So when I tell you I love my job, I really love my job."

Salaries aren't the only point of contention for Kentucky teachers. According to the Economic Policy Institute, teachers in Kentucky on average spend more than $400 of their own money every year to provide supplies for their students and classrooms.

"A lot of people are forgetting that teachers have families, have children, have partners," Ballard said.

The Kentucky Education Association and other advocates are concerned that these barriers will keep new teachers from coming to Kentucky, further increasing the teacher shortage.

"It becomes very concerning that we're not meeting the needs of our students," said KEA President Eddie Campbell.

Campbell said there has been no significant increase or investment in teacher salaries from the state legislature since the 2014-15 budget.

Budget proposals for pay increases have failed in the most recent state budgets, but the KEA is hopeful that the major increase in federal funding provided during the coronavirus pandemic could bring a different outcome in the next legislative session.

According to Campbell, the state has a $1 billion surplus in the upcoming budget and he and teachers like Kennita Ballard hope some of that money will be shared with educators.

"Lawmakers need to talk to teachers, need to visit the schools so they can see...the consequences of their actions in the classroom," Ballard said.

Kentucky's next legislative session is set to start in January 2022.

