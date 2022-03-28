Beshear signs bill ordering a replacement of KSU board

The bill, which requires Beshear appoint eight new board members by April 4, received bipartisan support in both chambers.

KENTUCKY, USA — Gov. Andy Beshear has signed a bill into law that will replace Kentucky State University’s Board of Regents.

The bill, which requires Beshear appoint eight new board members by April 4, received bipartisan support in both chambers. The Democratic governor signed the bill Friday.

KSU, the state’s only public historically Black university, has remained under state oversight since last summer, when concerns about the school’s finances and lawsuits alleging misconduct by campus officials came to a head.

A state report, ordered by Beshear, later found evidence of poor financial management by university leadership.

Senate President Pro Tem David Givens has said that a new board must "be in place and confirmed by the Senate” before the university receives the $23 million officials have requested. A House bill that would appropriate the funds is awaiting a Senate vote.

