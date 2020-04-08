Kentucky State offering students option of in-person or remote fall classes

Students will be able to have online classes while living in residence halls, off-campus or at home.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky State University is offering in-person or remote classes this fall, depending on each student’s choice. Students will be able to have online classes while living in residence halls, off-campus or at home.

They also can choose a hybrid arrangement with face-to-face classes and reduced classroom size while attending class in real-time online on alternating days.

Hybrid students will be able to live in residence halls, hotels or off-campus.

The university says students using the hybrid option will be allowed to switch to online instruction if they choose to later.