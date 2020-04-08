Kentucky State offering students option of in-person or remote fall classes

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky State University is offering in-person or remote classes this fall, depending on each student’s choice. Students will be able to have online classes while living in residence halls, off-campus or at home.
They also can choose a hybrid arrangement with face-to-face classes and reduced classroom size while attending class in real-time online on alternating days.
Hybrid students will be able to live in residence halls, hotels or off-campus.
The university says students using the hybrid option will be allowed to switch to online instruction if they choose to later.
Download the WHAS11 News app now for the latest information and updates.