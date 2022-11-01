Kentucky Senate passes bill adding more remote instruction days

Up to 10 more days of remote instruction could be coming to Kentucky schools soon. The bill was passed on Tuesday and goes to the full house next.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers have passed a bill that would provide up to 10 more days of remote instruction for use at the school, classroom, grade or group level for the 2021-2022 academic year. The bill goes to the full House next.

The legislation does not provide for unlimited nontraditional instruction days even though it has been pushed for by lawmakers. A law passed during a September special session that gave school districts 20 remote learning days expired Dec. 31.

The new bill passed in a bipartisan, 31-2 vote on Tuesday.

A Kentucky House panel also approved a bill aimed at allowing students to receive excused absences from school for mental health reasons.

The measure won bipartisan support in clearing the House Education Committee on Tuesday and goes to the full House next.

Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) are already using 4 of its Non-Traditional Instruction days this week because of staffing shortages due to COVID.

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio has already voiced his concerns over the limited number of NTI days available.

"There is a great fear for me that we will use our 10 NTI days and come to a point where we cannot hold school effectively and not have the tools we need to make sure that we continue, safely, in-person school,” Pollio said.

JCPS will have six NTI days left to use for the year after this week. The district said any decisions about using more NTI days would likely come next Monday.

