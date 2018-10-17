FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - More Kentucky high school students in the class of 2018 have met state college readiness benchmarks as measured on the ACT.

The Kentucky Department of Education announced Wednesday 57 percent of 2018 graduates met the benchmark in English compared with 56 percent in 2017. It said 44 percent met the benchmark in math compared with 42 percent the year before. For reading, 53 percent met the benchmark in reading compared with 51 percent the previous year.

The benchmark represents minimum scores required to guarantee students entry into credit-bearing courses at Kentucky colleges and universities without needing additional work.

Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis said he was pleased with the progress, but said the results show significant disparities among students by race and ethnicity. He said the state must prioritize eliminating those disparities.

