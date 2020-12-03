FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky has seen a spike in the number of people signing up for GED testing after officials announced in January the fees would be waived.

Gov. Andy Beshear's office says there has been an 81% increase in the number of signups for the testing, and a 38% increase in those who have earned a GED diploma.

The state's Education and Workforce Development Cabinet allotted $600,000 in funding in January to waive test fees in an effort to eliminate financial barriers to the testing.

