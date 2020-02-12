Teachers to be prioritized when COVID vaccine arrives, Kentucky Lt. Gov. says

The Kentucky Board of Education discussed a possible return to in-person learning, including long-term impacts of the pandemic on students.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kids everywhere are suffering trauma due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Kentucky education officials spent time Wednesday discussing how to deal with the long-term impacts of children stuck at home when in-person instruction returns.

While Gov. Andy Beshear has halted in-person learning at all Kentucky middle and high schools until at least Jan. 4 and some elementary schools until Dec. 7, the Kentucky Board of Education discussed its "enormous task ahead" when schools return.

"We do know that some gaps have gotten larger, some gaps have appeared that weren’t there before," said Kentucky Board of Education Vice Chair Sharon Porter Robinson. "I know we have an enormous task ahead of us, and we’ll be talking about accountability and just being aware of what our actual performance is so we can be aware of necessary intervention."

Dr. Porter Robinson asked Commissioner Jason Glass how the state is preparing for an eventual return.

'I think, in terms of gathering this information, we don't presently have a student level data collection that's out," Glass said. "We do have a student advisory that we meet with on a regular basis, so I think that's one way that we can collect that information, really perhaps in a way that's more authentic and deep than a survey can provide."

Glass arrived in September, long after the pandemic arrived in Kentucky. He acknowledge the existence of social and emotional trauma brought on by the closures, but expressed optimism in tackling the challenge ahead.

It's a challenge some hope to tackle sooner thanks to news this week. Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman reported that teachers would be a priority to get the vaccine.

"Unfortunately we're not getting as many in the first round as we were told we would, but I think that's kind of how it goes," Coleman said. "But we are going to prioritize long-term care facilities and healthcare workers and behind those two groups, we are going to prioritize our education community; teachers, school employees, professors, you name it."

Glass also said that he is set to meet with Besehar to discuss the pandemic on Thursday, expecting the vaccine will be a part of that conversation. He said he also expects it to be discussed during a meeting the governor is set to have with superintendents on Friday.

