Kentucky officials announce increased flexibility for schools during coronavirus pandemic

Schools will have a little more flexibility as they navigate through the coronavirus.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — State officials have announced new flexibility to help schools navigate a period of uncertainty due to the coronavirus.

Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman said schools can now have unlimited non-traditional instruction days which removes the average daily attendance requirement for funding.

There will also be an expansion of the care program where schools can take advantage of federal funding, covering Medicaid-eligible students for various services including speech therapy, physical therapy and mental health.

Under this plan, school districts will have more wiggle room to grant additional paid COVID-19 related emergency leave to full-time and part-time staff.

Coleman said the state has received requests and has expanded flexibility for districts who are providing virtual classes.

“We have listened, and the Governor has issued an executive order to enact these changes. The goal of all of this is to empower our schools to meet the needs of the students and the parents where they are,” she said.

For more on Kentucky’s Healthy At School initiative and the latest changes, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.