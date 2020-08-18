Debating back to school plans for Kentucky districts

While Beshear has recommended schools keep students out of the classroom through Sept. 28, some argued districts should make their own decisions.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — As more school districts head back to class, state lawmakers heard from school leaders, parents and students about the upcoming school year.

Gov. Andy Beshear has recommended schools keep students out of the classroom through Sept. 28 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. While Jefferson County Public Schools is planning on starting school online, some school leaders said different districts have different needs.

"We can't do what Jefferson County is going to do," said Spencer County Schools Superintendent Chuck Adams. "Jefferson County, likewise, can't do or wouldn't do what Spencer County will do."

Adams and some parents said districts should have the ability to decide what works for their students, especially counties with fewer students or COVID-19 cases.

"There has got to be the ability to make choices from the local level that best fits the individuals that we serve," Adams said.

Some speakers mentioned how the COVID-19 death rate among school-age children makes up a very small percentage, however others said that wasn't a risk they were comfortable taking, especially when it comes to who those students might contact outside of school.

"While it may be 0.001 or whatever with children, if you're the one out of the thousand that died, that's your kid, all the other ones don't matter," State Rep. Mary Lou Marzian of Louisville said.

Kentucky has pushed over 40,000 total COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday. Beshear announced 627 new positive cases, 76 of those found in the 18 and younger demographic.

Beshear and State Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said they will still recommend students not go to in-person classes, with Stack referring to UNC Chapel Hill's campus shutdown after COVID-19 cases spread.

"We're all committed in getting kids back to school, it's important, but we've got to do it safely," Stack said. "I think we will hopefully learn from the lessons that these people do in other states, where we see them shutting down schools so quickly."

Beshear also provided White House data on COVID-19 positive test rates in the state, saying 20 Kentucky counties are in the "red zone" with a positivity rate over 10%. Those counties include Jefferson, Shelby, Hardin and Bullitt.

