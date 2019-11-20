LOUISVILLE, Ky. — School districts throughout Kentucky are operating without internet after a state-wide outage Wednesday morning.

Toni Konz Tatman with Jefferson County Public Schools tweeted around 9 a.m. that schools were having issues with their internet, websites, and email.

"This is not a restoration estimate," she said.

Jessica Fletcher with the Kentucky Department of Education confirmed the internet was down in all 172 public school districts in the state. She was told the problem was due to an internet hub in Georgia that has gone down.

AT&T is currently working to restore internet access to the districts.

The homepage for Jefferson County Public Schools was unavailable Wednesday morning.

The application and registration period for JCPS is currently open and will remain open through December 18. If parents cannot access the webpage today, there will still be plenty of time to submit the application online.

If you want to submit an application or registration this morning during the outage, you can go to the JCPS Lam building on Bishop Lane.

