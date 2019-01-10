LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Graduation rates are up but so are the number of schools showing signs of needing help in Jefferson County. The Kentucky Department of Education released it's 2018-2019 findings at midnight. The statistics show a mix of good and bad news for districts across The Commonwealth.

82.3% is the new record high graduation rate for Jefferson County Public Schools.

That stat is included in data released at midnight by the Kentucky Department of Education. They're some of the most anticipated grades for families. But this year "did my school pass" is a bit different to determine.

A five star rating is the new scale for Kentucky parents with children in public schools. That meets federal guidelines that not only judge proficiency tests but also look at whether minority students, those from fewer financial means or with a disability are being left behind by their schools.

Schools can lose a star for failure in one of those areas. Eight 3-star schools in JCPS could have been earned 4 stars for that reason and one 4-star JCPS school could have been a 5-star.

Last year, in our viewing area, 26 schools were given CSI status which means that the school performed in the lowest 5 percent, had a graduation rate below 80% or had not exited ATSI status for three years.

The determination sends resources to those schools to help.

All of those schools in all of our counties, except JCPS, scored their way out of CSI status. But JCPS saw an increase from 22 to 35 schools slated as CSI. While 9 JCPS schools exited that list, there are 23 new names.

"We do have an increase in CSI schools”, admitted superintendent, Dr. Marty Pollio, “and we know we have that. We're going to work those gains so we greatly reduce it. We believe we set up the systems to support those schools.”

Doctor Pollio spoke of a commitment to long-term growth in the district, a game plan he began putting in place when he took over 1 year ago.

“So, we do have some things to celebrate and we do have some things that we would say we really gotta push on that to move", he said.

You can see the report for yourself and research how your district fared, by clicking here: kyschoolreportcard.com

