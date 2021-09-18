Community coalition calls for universal Pre-K in Louisville

State Rep. Josie Raymond and her coalition, Get Up Louisville, is calling for mayoral candidates to support the initiative.

A Kentucky state representative is calling on Louisville mayoral candidates to support an initiative to bring universal Pre-K to the River City.

Rep. Josie Raymond is looking to make Jefferson County the first community in the commonwealth to offer universal Pre-K.

It’s a growing movement where high-quality preschool is available to all families, paid for with public funds.

Raymond along with her community coalition, Get Up Louisville, is calling on the candidates to support the initiative and have as part of their budget if elected.

She said the coalition has talked with the candidates and all have been receptive to the idea, but each have a different approach.

“We have great productive conversations. I will say that some of them get it more than others. But they're all open to exploring the possibility of universal Pre-K in Louisville – Republican and Democrat,” she said.

Raymond said the move is also another way to attract families and talent to the area.

