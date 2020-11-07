Colorado superintendent to be Kentucky education head

Jason Glass Glass will oversee Kentucky’s K-12 school system and its 650,000 students beginning in September.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Board of Education has named the superintendent of Colorado’s second largest school district to be Kentucky’s next education commissioner.

Jason Glass Glass will oversee Kentucky’s K-12 school system and its 650,000 students beginning in September. Glass has been serving as superintendent in Jeffco Public Schools in the metro Denver area since 2017. Prior to that, he served as the superintendent of Eagle County school district in rural Colorado. He was Iowa’s Director of Education from 2010 to 2013.

The Board also approved a resolution acknowledging that the commonwealth’s public schools have a history of racial inequity and committing to racial justice.

