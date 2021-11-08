'It's different': K-12, preschool teachers react to mask requirement

The Kentucky Department of Education has drafted a separate proposal that would require face coverings in schools.

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky — Familiar sounds returned to schools like Wilder Elementary Wednesday as Jefferson County Public Schools welcomed students for the 2021-22 school year in-person.

"It's a pretty typical day besides putting a mask on and they can't sit so close to each other anymore," teacher Jordan Bors said.

In the hallway, lunchroom and classroom, social distancing continues to be implemented. For administrative staff, seeing students in the building is exciting, but following the guidelines will be crucial to keeping children in the classroom.

"Yes, it's different," Wilder Elementary Principal Bill Perkins said. "There's more pressure to make sure we are following all of those guidelines correctly and keeping kiddos in the classroom."

Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order requiring masks in all public or private K-12 schools, preschools and day cares. Anyone over the age of two must be masked inside, regardless of vaccination status.

JCPS had mask requirements in place before the order, but others had to adjust on the fly.

"We did the best we could with it, it was very difficult," preschool teacher Catherine Campbell said. "The two-year-olds don't want to keep it on, they don't understand. I mean these are babies."

Campbell said the news of Beshear's mandate frustrated her.

"Having your child wear a mask to Target is very different than expecting a 24-month-old, a two-year-old, to wear a mask from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.," she said.

The Kentucky Department of Education has drafted a proposal that would require face coverings in Kentucky public and private schools, however that proposal is separate from Beshear's order.

Beshear's order is in effect for 30 days. The governor said he will reevaluate the situation then.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.